Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:45 PM

Israel’s Netanyahu and allies pass new budget with sweeping grants for settlements, ultra-Orthodox

By ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has passed a new two-year budget, a step that could bring some stability to his coalition and clear the way for it to press ahead with its religious, pro-settlement agenda. The vote dragged on overnight, with the budgets for 2023 and 2024 finally passing on Wednesday with a 64-56 vote in parliament after daybreak. It followed weeks of tense negotiations between Netanyahu and the parties in his coalition. The new budget has been criticized for allocating nearly $4 billion in discretionary funds, much of it for ultra-Orthodox and pro-settler parties.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content