Koepka gets another major win at PGA, LIV gets a major champion

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka now has five major championships with his two-shot win at the PGA Championship. That’s one major for LIV Golf. No one is keeping score that way, least of all Koepka. He says it should boost the Saudi-funded rival league. Certainly it should put to rest the notion that playing for guaranteed riches has taken off the edge to compete. That was never the case with Koepka. He only wanted to be healthy. He was every bit of that at Oak Hill. Koepka becomes the 20th play in golf history to win at least five majors.

