Iran’s president appoints new official in powerful security post, replacing longtime incumbent

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president has appointed a new official to take over the post of the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, replacing the longtime powerful Ali Shamkhani. The decree on Monday by President Ebrahim Raisi will see Shamkhani replaced after he had been linked to an alleged British-Iranian spy who was recently executed. However, Shamkhani also played a key role in negotiations with Gulf Arab states as they sought to de-escalate tensions with Tehran. He was on hand for the announced détente between Iran and Saudi Arabia brokered by China. Shamkhani’s replacement will be Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the former chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s strategic center.

