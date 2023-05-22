Detroit mother charged with murder in the 2022 drug-related death of her 4-year-old son

DETROIT (AP) — A 40-year-old Detroit mother has been charged with felony murder and child abuse in the drug-related death of her 4-year-old son. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says that Chavon Boone was arraigned Sunday in 36th District and later jailed. Anthony Upshaw, Jr. was in his bedroom on April 10, 2022 when he went into cardiac arrest. The boy later died at a hospital. A medical examiner indicated fentanyl was found in his system. The manner of death was not immediately determined because authorities did not know how the drugs got into the boy’s system. Boone called 911 Friday and was taken to the Detroit police homicide section where she turned herself in.

