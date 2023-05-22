Colombia suspends cease-fire with holdout rebel group accused of killing 4

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government said Monday it is suspending a ceasefire with a rebel group that was recently accused of killing four Indigenous people who tried to avoid forced recruitment in the south of the country. In a statement issued on Monday, President Gustavo Petro’s administration said that the military will resume attacks on the FARC-EMC group in the provinces of Caqueta, Putumayo, Guaviare and Meta due to its lack of commitment to the ceasefire. The government said, however, that it will continue to maintain a cease-fire with FARC-EMC in other parts of the country where attacks on civilians have decreased. The government also said it will soon appoint delegates who will lead peace talks with the rebel group.

