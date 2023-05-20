Using ‘he/him,’ ‘she/her’ in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college

NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.