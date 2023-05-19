Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an auto plant Thursday night. Police Sgt. Andrew Parish says police and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. Parish says a male suspect “targeted” and shot two people. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Parish says the male suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary providing diesel engines for pickup trucks.

