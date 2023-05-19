Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven advanced economies are expected to announce more sanctions against Russia to further hinder its war effort in Ukraine during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Officials say they will redouble efforts to enforce existing measures meant to stifle Moscow’s war machine. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about their effectiveness. EU Council President Charles Michel said the plan was to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions are painful for Russia, not for the countries enforcing them.

