Russia targets Greenpeace in crackdown on dissent but Kremlin critic Roizman avoids prison

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday declared the global environmental group Greenpeace to be an undesirable organization, effectively banning it from operating in the country. A statement from the national prosecutor-general’s office said it had determined that Greepeace posed “a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation” and pointed in particular to the conflict in Ukraine. “Since the beginning of the special military operation of the Russian Federation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, Greenpeace activists have been engaged in anti-Russian propaganda, calling for further economic isolation of our country and tougher sanctions,” it said. Amsterdam-based Greenpeace International said it had no immediate comment.

