Prosecutor suggests any indictments in Trump election investigation would likely come in August

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke the law while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia seems to be suggesting that any grand jury indictments in the case would likely come in August. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent a letter to county Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville indicating she plans to have most of her staff work remotely the most days during the first three weeks of August and she’s asking that judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during part of that time. Twenty other county officials are copied on the letter.

