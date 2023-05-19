Pregnant woman, toddler fatally shot in Idaho, sheriff says

WALLACE, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old pregnant woman and her toddler son have been found dead in a home in northern Idaho. Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey announced on Facebook that deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a death at the home. There they found the bodies of Elizabeth Lawley and her 2-year-old son. The sheriff says both had gunshot wounds, and a preliminary investigation indicates that Lawley shot and killed the boy and then herself. News outlets reported that the sheriff said Lawley had been pregnant.

