Polish official says object that entered airspace was Russian-made rocket

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda says that the object that entered Poland’s airspace last year and was found in April was a Russian-made rocket. The aide told a radio station on Friday that the nose of the rocket had been found and that it’s “peculiar” because it’s made of concrete and is being examined. He said it was “Russian technology” intended to give weight to the nose of the rocket. He said there were no explosives in it. Poland’s defense officials had been facing questions about an object that crash-landed on Polish territory in December and whose parts were found in April.

