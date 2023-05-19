Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins formally resigns in wake of ethics probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins has formally resigned after wide-ranging investigations by two federal watchdog agencies found she sought to use her position to influence a local election and lied to investigators. Rollins sent her resignation letter to President Joe Biden two days after the release of scathing reports from the Justice Department’s inspector general and another federal watchdog that alleged a litany of misconduct by the top federal law enforcement officer in Massachusetts. The Associated Press first reported Tuesday that Rollins was stepping down from the prestigious federal post that has occasionally served as a springboard to higher office. Her lawyer said she “understands that her presence has become a distraction.”

