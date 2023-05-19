Katie Taylor’s impact on women’s boxing hits home for young Irish fighters

DUBLIN (AP) — Katie Taylor’s success has been paving the way for young Irish fighters as women’s boxing gains popularity around the world. Taylor now sells out stadiums as the main attraction. Kaci Rock remembers being an elementary school student when she slipped on the gloves at Bray Boxing Club. Taylor was one of the few women there. Rock had idolized Taylor and still does. She stuck with it and is now the under-22 national champion in the welterweight division and hopes to fight in the Olympics. The 36-year-old Taylor will try to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday when she faces Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin.

