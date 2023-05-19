Biden meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over US debt limit

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden is seeking to rally regional cooperation against China on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Japan, while confronting a stalemate in Washington over how to ensure the U.S. avoids economic default. Biden is hoping to avoid an outcome in the U.S. that would rattle the global economy and prove to be a boon to Beijing. The president began his third day at the G7 summit with a staff briefing on negotiations over raising the U.S. debt limit. He’s also squeezing in meetings aimed at challenging China’s buildout across the Indo-Pacific, including with the so-called Quad partnership of the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

