Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3
By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and ANITA SNOW
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Videos released by authorities in New Mexico recorded a voice said to be an 18-year-old gunman urging police to “kill me” during this week’s rampage that left three older women dead before officers fatally shot him outside a church. They also show Farmington police officers rushing toward the gunman. Police made the videos public at a news conference Thursday. Authorities in Farmington have been probing for motivations behind Monday’s deadly attack by the high school senior, amid indications from relatives of prior mental health issues. Police say he sprayed bullets indiscriminately outside his home and while walking down a residential street.