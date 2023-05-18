Vatican recalls stamp celebrating Portugal’s colonial empire after complaints

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has recalled a postage stamp promoting this year’s World Youth Day in Portugal following complaints that it celebrated Portugal’s colonial empire and the nationalist dictatorship of Antonio Salazar. The stamp features Pope Francis leading a group of children up Lisbon’s Monument to the Discoveries. The monument was built in 1960 to mark the 500th anniversary of the death of Henry the Navigator, one of the masterminds of Portugal’s maritime expansion in the 15th century. The Vatican said it was recalling the stamp, though it was still available for online purchase Thursday. The controversy comes at a time when the Holy See has been atoning for colonial era abuses by Catholic missionaries.

