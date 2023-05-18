Tom Kim emerges muddy in failed and viral bid to retrieve ball at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Tom Kim has no regrets about the muddy lengths he went to in a bid to retrieve his ball out of Allens Creek at Oak Hill during the first round of the PGA Championship. Anything, he says, to save a shot. Aside from not being able to find his ball, Kim grew a little embarrassed after being informed much of his ordeal was broadcast on television. The 20-year-old from South Korea sunk waist deep into the muck and emerged with mud-caked pants and a shirt following an errant tee shot on hole No. 6.

