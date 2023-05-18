Russia extends detention of US consular worker by 3 months

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has extended by three months the detention of a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok on charges of cooperating with a foreign state. The U.S. State Department has condemned the arrest of Robert Shonov which was reported this week. He was detained in Vladivostok on the Pacific coast and brought to Moscow. The specifics of the charges haven’t been reported including Shonov’s alleged actions or what country he is suspected of cooperating with. The Russian court extended his detention on Thursday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.