New College of Florida students attend ‘alternative commencement’

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of New College of Florida students, family members and friends gathered at an off-campus art gallery for an “alternative commencement” in defiance of state officials working to change the character of the traditionally progressive school. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Thursday evening’s ceremony preceded Friday’s official graduation on the school’s Sarasota campus. The college had less than 700 students enrolled this year. It has become the focal point of Gov. Ron DeSantis to rid higher education in the state of what the Republican governor calls left-leaning “woke” indoctrination on campuses ahead of his expected presidential candidacy.

