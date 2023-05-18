2 arrested in death of Kansas 6-year-old gunned down while playing outside

Police say Thursday that two suspects have been arrested in the death of a 6-year-old boy nearly two weeks after he was gunned down as he played in the yard of a Kansas home with his uncle and a 7-year-old cousin. Police said 20-year-old Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Tuesday evening as they exited a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They are awaiting extradition, charged with second-degree murder in the May 3 shooting death in a Kansas City neighborhood. The child’s godmother says the arrests bring a little comfort but do not erase the pain. Police are asking for help locating a third, not-yet-identified suspect.

