‘The Office’ star Rainn Wilson crisscrosses the globe in search of inner bliss for TV series

NEW YORK (AP) — Rainn Wilson wanted to find inner happiness. So he got on a plane. Many planes. The actor, who memorably played scheming, egotistical Dwight Schrute on “The Office” has crisscrossed the world to explore how people in different countries find their glee. The result is “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss,” a new Peacock series that follows Wilson looking for deep answers as he does things from taking in a drag show cabaret in Thailand to getting in a boxing ring in Ghana. The show premieres Thursday in time for Mental Health Awareness Month. Wilson joins a crowded field of new celebrity travel hosts, which includes Eugene Levy, Zac Efron, José Andrés, Chris Hemsworth and Stanley Tucci.

