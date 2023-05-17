Thai police arrest 2nd teenager for defaming monarchy amid renewed debate over rigorous law

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand have charged a 16-year-old girl with defaming the monarchy for messages she allegedly posted on Facebook two years ago. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, a legal advocacy group, says the girl was charged by police on Monday with violating the law that which makes insulting the monarch, his immediate family and the regent punishable by three to 15 years in prison. The law has long been controversial, especially because anyone, not just the royal family, can file a complaint with police. Critics say it is often used as a tool to quash political dissent. An opposition party that won the most votes in a Sunday general election has called for reform of the monarchy.

