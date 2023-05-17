New Zealand police say hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, launch homicide investigation

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say they believe a fire that killed at least six people in a Wellington hostel was arson and launched a homicide investigation. Police Inspector Dion Bennett say they have a list of people they want to speak to and hope to quickly identify any suspects or persons of interest. He declined to say if they had found accelerant or other evidence of arson at the scene. Bennett also told reporters there’s more examination to be done in some unstable parts of the four-story Loafers Lodge hostel building and his “gut feeling” was the death toll could rise. The fire ripped through the building early Tuesday, forcing some people to flee in their pajamas. Others were rescued from the roof or windows.

