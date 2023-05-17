Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish nationalists have gathered in central Jerusalem ahead of a parade through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. The contentious event comes as tensions are already running high. Over 2,000 police were deployed for the parade, many of them standing guard outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate. The marchers were set to walk through the area later Thursday in what they view as a victory parade celebrating Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem 56 years ago. Palestinians see the event, which is often marred by violence and racist anti-Arab chants, as a provocation.

