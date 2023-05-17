Hundreds attend funeral of Chicago cop fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with youths

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people packed a church for the funeral of a Chicago police officer who was off duty when she was fatally shot during an armed robbery spree by four teenagers charged in her death. Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, told police officers, relatives and other mourners Wednesday at Trinity United Church of Christ that her daughter was a “kid full of life, dreams, big goals and wanted to make major changes.” Preston was fatally wounded early May 6 when she exchanged gunfire with a group of youths who approached her on the city’s South Side as she returned home from work, still wearing her police uniform.

