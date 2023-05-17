Fourth XXXTentacion killer gets reduced sentence after taking plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who testified against three former friends who murdered rap star XXXTentacion will spend two more years behind bars. Robert Allen received a seven-year sentence Wednesday, getting credit for the five years he has already served. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year. He then testified earlier this year against Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome. They were convicted in March of XXXTentacion’s 2018 murder during a robbery outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale motorcycle shop. They received life sentences. Allen had gone into the shop with Williams to surveil XXXTentacion, but he did not take direct part in the shooting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.