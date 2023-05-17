Four guards to face trial in 2014 death of man at a Detroit-area shopping mall

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Four security guards who are blamed for the death of a man during a struggle at a Detroit-area mall will face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Southfield Judge Shelia Johnson says there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial, a low threshold at this stage of the case. McKenzie Cochran struggled with security guards and was hit with pepper spray at the now-closed Northland Center mall in Southfield, after a jewelry store owner said he had made threats. The 25-year-old Cochran was trapped on the ground and handcuffed before dying of compression asphyxiation. The local prosecutor at the time declined to file charges, saying the guards had no intent to harm Cochran. The case was reopened years later.

