Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss warns of China threats during Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has warned of the economic and political threats posed to the West by China during a visit to Taiwan. Truss is the first former British prime minister since Margaret Thatcher in the 1990s to visit the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its territory. Still a sitting member of the House of Commons, Truss follows a growing list of elected representatives from the U.S., EU nations and elsewhere who have visited Taiwan to show their defiance of China’s threats and attempts to cut off the island and its high-tech economy from the international community. On Wednesday, Truss said China was part of an alliance of nations that “want to see the free world in decline.”

