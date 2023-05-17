China asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized boat as 2 bodies reportedly found

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese envoy has asked Australian authorities to increase efforts in the search for 39 crew members who were aboard a Chinese fishing boat that capsized in the Indian Ocean, as Chinese media reported two bodies had been recovered.. No survivors or life rafts have been spotted. Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian says China wants to coordinate with “friendly countries,” including Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, in the search and rescue effort. The search coordinator, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, says three aircraft and seven ships including three Chinese navy ships were involved in the search in the center of the Indian Ocean on Thursday.

