Virginia man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man charged with attacking two staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly with a baseball bat is also being charged with a hate crime against another woman less than an hour earlier. Forty-nine-year-old Xuan-Kha Tran Pham was arraigned Tuesday on four counts in Fairfax County General District Court. The hearing was by video hookup from the county jail. Pham refused to appear, so a judge read the charges against him while he huddled under a blanket in his jail cell. The charges also include aggravated wounding and malicious aggravated wounding for the baseball bat attack on two staffers at Connolly’s district office in Fairfax.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

