U.S. designer Villasenor leaves Swiss luxury house Bally after helping boost visibility

MILAN (AP) — U.S. designer Rhuigi Villasenor is leaving his position as creative director of Swiss fashion house Bally. The was announced Tuesday as a joint decision. Villasenior has led the creative team at Bally since January 2022. He helped boost the brand’s visibility with a return to the runway and front-row celebrity guests including Adrien Brody and Ella Emhoff. The Filipino-American designer called his tenure at Bally “an incredible honor.” The 170-year-old brand fashion house says an in-house team will design collections until “a new creative organization is announced.’’

