Senegal opposition leader’s trial postponed after day of violence

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The rape trial of Senegal’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been postponed to May 23. The trial was due to begin on Tuesday. The postponement came after 24 hours of unrest linked to the case against the prominent politician in the West African nation in which the interior ministry says three people died. They included a police officer killed by a reversing armored car.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.