Prize-winning author Clint Smith working on book that will ‘expand monolithic narrative’ of WWII

NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning author Clint Smith has a three-book deal with Random House, starting with an exploration of World War II’s impact upon everyone from a survivor of a Japanese internment camp in the U.S. to a Jewish activist in Nazi Germany. Smith’s “Just Beneath the Soil” will be his first nonfiction book since “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” came out in 2021. “How the Word is Passed” was a bestseller that won the National Book Critics Circle Award for nonfiction and was praised by former President Barack Obama among others.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.