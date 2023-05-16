Military aims for October to begin draining Hawaii fuel tanks that poisoned water

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military is proposing an October start date for a plan to drain a World War II-era fuel tank facility that poisoned 6,.000 people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water 18 months ago. Fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked into a U.S. Navy drinking water well supplying water to 93,000 people in 2021. The episode poisoned military personnel and their families as well as some civilians on and near the Hawaii naval base. After the spill, the state of Hawaii ordered the military to drain and close the tanks.

