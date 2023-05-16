Lebanese Central Bank governor no-show in Paris corruption probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor has failed to appear before French prosecutors in Paris, questioning him in the ongoing European money-laundering and illicit enrichment probe. Gov. Riad Salmeh is a no-show in Paris Tuesday comes as a European judicial team from France, Germany, and Luxembourg continue to press with a corruption probe over a handful of financial crimes and the laundering of $330 million. A senior judicial official told The Associated Press that Salameh never received the summoning notice, despite several attempts to deliver it. The 72-year-old financier, who has held his post for almost 30 years, has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

