Gessen resigns from PEN America board over canceled panel with Russian dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — The author and journalist Masha Gessen has resigned as vice president of the board of PEN America, citing their unhappiness with the literary and free expression organization’s cancellation of an event that would have included Russian panelists. Last week, PEN hosted dozens of events for its annual World Voices Festival, an international gathering of writers and other public figures. One conversation was supposed to include two Russian dissident writers. A separate panel was to feature Ukrainian writers and active members of the military. In a lengthy statement Tuesday, PEN acknowledged a “misunderstanding” led to the Russians being uninvited.

