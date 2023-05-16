Federal judge blocks part of New Jersey’s handgun carry law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge blocked part of New Jersey’s new handgun carry law that barred weapons from being carried in so-called sensitive places and halted a new insurance mandate the law sought to institute. Second Amendment rights groups that brought the suit challenging the law hailed the opinion as a victory, while the spokespeople for the Democrat-controlled Legislature’s leaders and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy stood by the law. State Attorney General Matt Platkin filed to appeal chief U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb’s order. The court order blocks state officials from enforcing the law that barred lawful carry of firearms in certain places, including: within 100 feet of certain public gatherings, zoos, bars and restaurants.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.