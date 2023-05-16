DeSantis to send Florida National Guard soldiers to Texas for border security

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he plans to send over 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to Texas to assist with border security between the United States and Mexico. The Republican governor said Tuesday that he’s sending 800 soldiers, 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers, 101 state troopers and 20 wildlife officers. Florida will also send five planes, 17 drones, two command vehicles and 10 boats. State and federal officials have been concerned about a possible surge in border crossings after pandemic-era asylum restrictions ended last week. DeSantis previously sent support to the U.S. southern border in Texas and Arizona in 2021 following requests for assistance from the governors of those states.

