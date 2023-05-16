DeSantis criticizes Trump for implying Florida abortion ban is ‘too harsh’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing Donald Trump for implying Florida’s new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh.” DeSantis contends the law has widespread support among opponents of abortion. He says that “protecting an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat is something that almost 99% of pro-lifers support.” He also noted that the former president didn’t say what limits he would back on the procedure. DeSantis is going after on Trump as the governor prepares to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Abortion has been an early flashpoint in the still-forming primary field in the first White House election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The bickering showcases the GOP’s internal debate over hard-line restrictions.

