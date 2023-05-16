Democrat Cherelle Parker wins primary for Philadelphia mayor

Voters in Philadelphia have chosen Cherelle Parker as their Democratic nominee for mayor. In the heavily Democratic city, that makes Parker likely to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role. She beat out other former council members, a former city controller and a political outsider in Tuesday’s primary. Parker has a long political history in Pennsylvania, after 10 years as a state representative and six as a member of the city council. She will go up against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

