Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for waging war in Ukraine

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Leaders from across Europe are laser-focused on holding Russia to account for its invasion of Ukraine and were poised to approve a system that would precisely establish the damages Moscow would have to pay to rebuild the nation. The 46-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s preeminent human rights organization, opened its first summit in 18 years late Tuesday in Iceland. The meeting centers on fully backing member state Ukraine and condemning Russia, which was expelled from the organization for inflicting war on its neighbor.

By RAF CASERT and DAVID KEYTON Associated Press

