Chicken loose on subway tracks halts service in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Service was temporarily halted on a line of Mexico City’s subway system after a chicken got loose on the tracks. Video distributed by the city’s Metro system showed the electricity cut off at a station near the city’s center. The video showed maintenance personnel and civil defense officers in hard hats chasing the chicken around the tracks with brooms, gloves and a trash bag. The chicken eluded several tries to capture it before one worker tossed his coat over the animal. The metro system said service was quickly restored after the incident. The subway system has been plagued by a series of incidents that city officials had claimed were sabotage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.