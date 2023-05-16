Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico’s Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week. State prosecutors said Tuesday that the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday. Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying. The dead man was identified as Víctor Masson, but no information on his hometown was available. The killing comes three days after a man from Argentina was seriously wounded in a machete attack in another coastal town in Oaxaca.

