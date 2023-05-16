Boeing 737 flown by Oman Air damaged by runway debris in Iran, stranding aircraft

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman Air is saying that one of its Boeing 737s had been grounded in Iran after sustaining damage “caused by debris on the runway” at Shiraz International Airport. The Muscat-based flag carrier for the sultanate did not elaborate on what debris the plane struck on landing Monday in Shiraz. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident involving the aircraft on Tuesday night after Oman Air made its announcement. Other airlines have faced challenges in bringing back damaged aircraft from Iran. U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program have barred spare aviation parts from being on hand in the Islamic Republic.

