Australia rules out Quad summit going ahead in Sydney without Biden, but Modi still plans visit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out a Quad summit taking place in Sydney without President Joe Biden. Albanese says he understands why Biden pulled out of the summit to focus on debt limit talks in Washington since they are crucial to the economy. The summit including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had been scheduled for May 24. Albanese said the four leaders will talk at the Group of Seven meeting this weekend in Japan. Modi will still visit Australia but Kishida will not. The Indian leader is scheduled to give an address to the Indian diaspora at a sold-out 20,000-seat Sydney stadium next week.

