Top Cambodian opposition party denied registration for July elections, will appeal ruling

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s National Election Committee has refused to register the opposition Candlelight Party, the sole credible challenger to the governing Cambodian People’s Party, for July elections, saying it had failed to provide necessary documents. The ruling leaves the party only a very slim chance of taking part in the elections by filing a successful appeal to the Constitutional Council. A spokesperson for the Candlelight Party says it will file an official complaint asking the council to judge the election commission’s ruling. Hun Sen’s governing party has held an iron grip on power for decades and controls almost every lever of government. About 9.7 million Cambodians are registered to vote in the July 23 elections for 125 members of the National Assembly.

