UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her European boss

GENEVA (AP) — Amy Pope of the United States has elbowed aside her European boss to land the top job at the International Organization for Migration. Pope defeated IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino of Portugal in becoming the first woman elected to lead the U.N. migration agency. Vitorino was the European Union candidate. He got the post five years ago by trouncing a candidate put up by the Trump administration for a position long been held by Americans. Pope had strong backing from the Biden administration. Her prospects of getting picked improved after she won the first round of voting on Monday. After a lunch break, word emerged that Vitorino had pulled out of the race.

