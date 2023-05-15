Poland gets first U.S. HIMARS launchers amid security concerns over war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has received its first shipment of U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launchers, part of an upgrade of its defenses amid security concerns due to the war in neighboring Ukraine. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and military officials attended the acquisition ceremony Monday at an air base in Warsaw. NATO member Poland is spending $414 million to buy 18 advanced combat HIMARS launchers and two training launchers, as part of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons purchased from the U.S. and South Korea. Some of the equipment will replace weapons that Poland has been handing to Ukraine to help it fight Russia’s invasion. Blaszczak said talks were underway for further purchases of almost 500 HIMARS launchers.

