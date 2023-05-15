Pence allies launching super PAC to back former vice president’s expected 2024 candidacy
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Allies of former Vice President Mike Pence are launching a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “Committed to America” will be the official Pence-sanctioned outside group, according to sources familiar with the project, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of the planning and strategy. The launch is the latest sign that Pence is moving ahead with his expected bid for the GOP nomination — a move that would put him in direct contention with his former boss, former President Donald Trump.